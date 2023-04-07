Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line: ministry

All News 15:46 April 07, 2023

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was not responding to daily contact via an inter-Korean liaison line Friday, South Korea's unification ministry said.

"There was no opening call via the liaison line at 9 a.m.," the ministry said in a message to reporters.

The government said as there was no problem in communication lines in the South, it will closely monitor the situation, including the possibility of a technical problem in the North.

The two Koreas hold phone calls twice a day via their joint liaison office channel.
(END)

Keywords
#Koreas #hotline
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!