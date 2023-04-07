(2nd LD) N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line, military hotline
(ATTN: RECASTS headline, lead; UPDATES with more details throughout)
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Daily communication between the two Koreas was suspended Friday, as North Korea did not respond to regular contact via a cross-border liaison line and a military hotline, the South Korean government said.
The suspension comes amid heightened tensions caused by North Korea's weapons tests in protest of joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.
"The North was unresponsive to the closing call via the joint liaison hotline at 5 p.m. after it did not answer the opening call at 9 a.m.," Seoul's unification ministry said.
The ministry earlier said as there was no problem with communication lines in the South, it will closely monitor the situation, including the possibility of a technical problem in the North.
The two Koreas typically hold phone calls twice a day at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. via their joint liaison office channel.
The North also did not respond to two regular daily calls via the military communication channel, according to the South's military.
The government is seeking to find out the reason for the North's unresponsiveness, including the possibility of technical glitches.
The North may have severed the communication channels to protest the allies' military exercises or the ministry's latest publication of a report on the North's human rights violations.
Regular phone calls via inter-Korean communication channels have previously gone unanswered due to technical reasons. Last June, Pyongyang did not respond to a regular hotline call apparently due to technical glitches caused by heavy rains.
In July 2021, the North restored the inter-Korean hotline, about a year after it severed the contact channel in protest against Seoul activists' leaflet campaigns critical of Pyongyang. The liaison line was again cut off in October and restored later.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
(2nd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics cuts memory output as Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct on weak demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed