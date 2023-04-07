KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,400 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 116,100 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 202,500 DN 2,000
Kogas 26,650 DN 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,800 UP 100
Youngpoong 563,000 0
SK hynix 89,100 UP 5,300
GC Corp 131,600 UP 1,500
LS 75,800 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99900 UP800
KPIC 170,200 DN 800
Ottogi 447,000 UP 2,000
GS E&C 21,100 UP 450
GS Retail 29,050 DN 900
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,400 UP 160
SKC 113,500 UP 2,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 738,000 DN 7,000
CJ 107,100 DN 2,500
DB HiTek 75,600 UP 1,300
Hanwha 25,650 0
SKNetworks 4,815 UP 75
KCC 219,500 UP 2,500
SKBP 62,600 DN 300
ORION Holdings 17,320 UP 50
NHIS 8,820 UP 110
DongwonInd 50,700 DN 400
SLCORP 30,400 UP 100
Yuhan 53,800 UP 400
DB INSURANCE 69,500 DN 700
SamsungElec 65,000 UP 2,700
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 56,100 UP 1,800
Nongshim 385,000 DN 4,000
Hyosung 65,900 DN 300
DOOSAN 96,000 DN 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,820 UP 130
DL 51,400 DN 400
KIA CORP. 80,100 DN 900
F&F 137,100 UP 500
Hanssem 48,250 DN 1,000
