KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HDC-OP 11,390 UP 10
SKSQUARE 39,200 UP 750
kakaopay 55,600 UP 1,200
KakaoBank 23,600 UP 300
SKBS 73,900 UP 400
HANILCMT 13,080 DN 130
K Car 14,690 UP 130
LG Energy Solution 580,000 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 412,000 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,320 UP 230
SK ie technology 92,200 DN 1,100
HYOSUNG TNC 413,500 DN 1,500
DL E&C 32,850 UP 550
HYBE 217,000 UP 12,000
Doosanfc 32,050 DN 500
Doosan Enerbility 16,830 DN 220
TaekwangInd 720,000 0
Daewoong 15,440 UP 220
AmoreG 39,300 UP 400
HyundaiMtr 185,100 0
IS DONGSEO 40,900 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,900 UP 400
S-Oil 79,600 DN 800
HMM 19,710 UP 180
HyundaiMipoDock 68,600 DN 300
HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 UP 600
LG Innotek 255,500 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 138,000 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20750 DN100
Kangwonland 19,730 DN 40
LG Display 15,710 DN 40
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,800 DN 550
SK 171,100 UP 2,100
Hanon Systems 8,310 DN 20
HDSINFRA 7,430 DN 210
DSME 24,950 DN 150
KT 30,700 DN 50
LOTTE TOUR 13,390 UP 130
LG Uplus 10,950 DN 130
Kakao 58,600 0
(MORE)
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
(2nd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics cuts memory output as Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct on weak demand
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct as demand plunges