HDC-OP 11,390 UP 10

SKSQUARE 39,200 UP 750

kakaopay 55,600 UP 1,200

KakaoBank 23,600 UP 300

SKBS 73,900 UP 400

HANILCMT 13,080 DN 130

K Car 14,690 UP 130

LG Energy Solution 580,000 0

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 412,000 UP 500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,320 UP 230

SK ie technology 92,200 DN 1,100

HYOSUNG TNC 413,500 DN 1,500

DL E&C 32,850 UP 550

HYBE 217,000 UP 12,000

Doosanfc 32,050 DN 500

Doosan Enerbility 16,830 DN 220

TaekwangInd 720,000 0

Daewoong 15,440 UP 220

AmoreG 39,300 UP 400

HyundaiMtr 185,100 0

IS DONGSEO 40,900 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,900 UP 400

S-Oil 79,600 DN 800

HMM 19,710 UP 180

HyundaiMipoDock 68,600 DN 300

HYUNDAI WIA 55,900 UP 600

LG Innotek 255,500 UP 500

KumhoPetrochem 138,000 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20750 DN100

Kangwonland 19,730 DN 40

LG Display 15,710 DN 40

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,800 DN 550

SK 171,100 UP 2,100

Hanon Systems 8,310 DN 20

HDSINFRA 7,430 DN 210

DSME 24,950 DN 150

KT 30,700 DN 50

LOTTE TOUR 13,390 UP 130

LG Uplus 10,950 DN 130

Kakao 58,600 0

(MORE)