KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KEPCO E&C 69,200 DN 900
LGCHEM 714,000 DN 2,000
DWEC 4,125 UP 100
KT&G 83,400 DN 400
NCsoft 370,000 DN 8,500
KEPCO KPS 34,950 DN 700
NAVER 193,400 UP 1,500
ShinhanGroup 34,900 UP 600
KIWOOM 102,500 UP 4,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,350 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 315,500 DN 3,500
LG H&H 624,000 UP 34,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,600 0
Boryung 9,050 UP 100
POSCO FUTURE M 296,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,400 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,500 0
KAL 22,750 DN 50
SSANGYONGCNE 6,080 DN 70
LG Corp. 83,600 UP 800
Hanchem 247,000 UP 29,500
LOTTE 29,700 UP 500
GCH Corp 16,080 UP 200
LotteChilsung 161,200 DN 3,900
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,250 0
POSCO Holdings 369,500 UP 7,000
HtlShilla 82,100 UP 700
Hanmi Science 43,350 0
SamsungElecMech 153,900 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 50,900 UP 1,150
KSOE 77,200 DN 300
MS IND 19,930 DN 120
OCI 104,300 UP 2,300
LS ELECTRIC 54,600 DN 800
KorZinc 528,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,240 0
ZINUS 29,350 UP 1,150
Mobis 213,500 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 110,900 DN 2,300
S-1 53,700 DN 500
(MORE)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
(2nd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics cuts memory output as Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct on weak demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct as demand plunges