KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DWS 47,150 DN 700
KG DONGBU STL 10,700 UP 170
KEPCO 18,080 DN 50
SKTelecom 47,600 DN 250
HyundaiElev 34,450 UP 1,350
SamsungSecu 31,900 UP 700
HanmiPharm 309,000 UP 2,000
POONGSAN 37,600 DN 150
FOOSUNG 16,050 UP 530
CSWIND 72,300 DN 2,400
KBFinancialGroup 47,000 UP 350
Hansae 15,110 UP 50
SK Innovation 183,500 UP 7,300
SD Biosensor 21,550 UP 150
KOLON IND 43,250 UP 400
Meritz Financial 43,650 UP 600
Youngone Corp 43,400 DN 550
BNK Financial Group 6,680 UP 240
GKL 20,150 DN 50
DGB Financial Group 6,990 UP 260
emart 101,400 DN 2,400
Daesang 19,160 DN 330
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp724 00 UP1200
ShinpoongPharm 18,700 UP 80
COWAY 50,200 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 UP 200
SAMSUNG C&T 106,900 DN 200
SamsungEng 29,700 DN 250
Asiana Airlines 13,460 DN 80
LOTTE SHOPPING 80,000 DN 700
PanOcean 5,530 DN 130
IBK 9,930 UP 160
DONGSUH 19,000 DN 20
Handsome 25,500 DN 100
LX INT 28,450 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 12,010 DN 10
TaihanElecWire 1,443 DN 18
Hyundai M&F INS 31,700 DN 600
HITEJINRO 22,450 UP 400
CJ LOGISTICS 78,100 0
(END)
-
-
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics cuts memory output as Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct on weak demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct as demand plunges