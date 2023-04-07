DWS 47,150 DN 700

KG DONGBU STL 10,700 UP 170

KEPCO 18,080 DN 50

SKTelecom 47,600 DN 250

HyundaiElev 34,450 UP 1,350

SamsungSecu 31,900 UP 700

HanmiPharm 309,000 UP 2,000

POONGSAN 37,600 DN 150

FOOSUNG 16,050 UP 530

CSWIND 72,300 DN 2,400

KBFinancialGroup 47,000 UP 350

Hansae 15,110 UP 50

SK Innovation 183,500 UP 7,300

SD Biosensor 21,550 UP 150

KOLON IND 43,250 UP 400

Meritz Financial 43,650 UP 600

Youngone Corp 43,400 DN 550

BNK Financial Group 6,680 UP 240

GKL 20,150 DN 50

DGB Financial Group 6,990 UP 260

emart 101,400 DN 2,400

Daesang 19,160 DN 330

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp724 00 UP1200

ShinpoongPharm 18,700 UP 80

COWAY 50,200 DN 1,500

SAMSUNG CARD 30,350 UP 200

SAMSUNG C&T 106,900 DN 200

SamsungEng 29,700 DN 250

Asiana Airlines 13,460 DN 80

LOTTE SHOPPING 80,000 DN 700

PanOcean 5,530 DN 130

IBK 9,930 UP 160

DONGSUH 19,000 DN 20

Handsome 25,500 DN 100

LX INT 28,450 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 12,010 DN 10

TaihanElecWire 1,443 DN 18

Hyundai M&F INS 31,700 DN 600

HITEJINRO 22,450 UP 400

CJ LOGISTICS 78,100 0

