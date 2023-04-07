(LEAD) Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to investigate drug crime targeting students upon Yoon's order

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead per notice by presidential office)

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency will take over the investigation into a recent drug crime targeting minors from a front-line police station after President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered a stern crackdown on drug rings, the presidential office said Friday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office has also begun necessary preparations to cooperate closely with the police on the investigations, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon told reporters.

A day earlier, Yoon ordered the mobilization of all investigative capabilities to root out drug rings and retrieve their criminal proceeds after learning of a recent scam where high school students were duped into drinking drug-laced beverages.

Yoon referred to the scam as a "shocking case of drugs spreading to even high school students."



Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon briefs reporters at the presidential office in Seoul on April 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)