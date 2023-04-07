Musinsa to open 10-day pop-up event in Tokyo
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Musinsa Co., a South Korean fashion platform, said Friday it opened its first pop-up store in Japan, as the unicorn startup plans to expand its presence in the neighboring country.
The company will introduce various homegrown fashion brands, including AMOMENTO, Matin Kim and Mardi Mercredi, to Japanese consumers during the 10-day event that ends on April 16.
"We expect the pop-up store will serve as an opportunity to introduce the various content of Korean culture to the Japanese fashion market," a company official said.
Musinsa has been focusing on the Japanese market lately, as it sees a growing number of young consumers interested in K-fashion and the broader Korean Wave. The startup established a local office in Japan in 2021 to strengthen operations there.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
(2nd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics cuts memory output as Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct on weak demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed