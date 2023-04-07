Musinsa to open 10-day pop-up event in Tokyo

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Musinsa Co., a South Korean fashion platform, said Friday it opened its first pop-up store in Japan, as the unicorn startup plans to expand its presence in the neighboring country.

The company will introduce various homegrown fashion brands, including AMOMENTO, Matin Kim and Mardi Mercredi, to Japanese consumers during the 10-day event that ends on April 16.

"We expect the pop-up store will serve as an opportunity to introduce the various content of Korean culture to the Japanese fashion market," a company official said.

Musinsa has been focusing on the Japanese market lately, as it sees a growing number of young consumers interested in K-fashion and the broader Korean Wave. The startup established a local office in Japan in 2021 to strengthen operations there.



A poster of Musinsa Co.'s pop-up event, which opened in Tokyo on April 7, 2023, provided by the company (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

fairydust@yna.co.kr

