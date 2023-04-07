Daesung Private Equity to raise 25 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- Daesung Private Equity Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 25 billion won(US$19 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 14 million common shares at a price of 1,783 won per share. The stock will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.

