Lawmaker tables bill allowing for death penalty for drug crimes targeting minors
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- A ruling party lawmaker on Friday proposed a bill allowing for the death penalty for those convicted of drugging minors amid public outrage over a recent drug scam targeting students.
The revision to the Narcotics Control Act tabled by Rep. Yoo Gyeong-joon of the People Power Party calls for the death penalty, life imprisonment or a prison sentence of at least 10 years for those convicted of drugging minors against their will.
It also calls for at least three years in prison for those convicted of having minors smoke hemp.
The current law carries a punishment of at least five years in prison for those convicted of drugging minors and at least two years in prison for those convicted of having minors smoke hemp.
The proposal came amid growing concerns over drug crimes after a scam ring was arrested for allegedly handing over beverages laced with drugs to random high school students in Seoul after tricking them into believing they were helpful for concentration.
President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered the mobilization of all investigative capabilities to root out drug rings and retrieve their criminal proceeds, describing the scam as a "shocking case of drugs spreading to even high school students."
