S. Korean Bond Yields on Apr. 7, 2023
All News 16:33 April 07, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.282 3.275 +0.7
2-year TB 3.304 3.283 +2.1
3-year TB 3.240 3.211 +2.9
10-year TB 3.289 3.278 +1.1
2-year MSB 3.280 3.263 +1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 4.049 4.022 +2.7
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
(2nd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
Most Saved
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics cuts memory output as Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct on weak demand
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed