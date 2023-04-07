U.S. nuclear envoy hopes Yoon's state visit to U.S. will reaffirm Seoul-Washington alliance
SEOUL, April 7 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. nuclear envoy said Friday that President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming state visit to the United States would be a "historic" occasion to show the strong alliance between Seoul and Washington to the world.
Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, made the remarks during a meeting with Unification Minister Kwon Young-se in Seoul to discuss the North's nuclear issue and the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.
Yoon will make a state visit to the U.S. for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 26 as the two nations mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the alliance this year.
"We're excited about President Yoon's upcoming state visit. It would be a historic occasion to highlight for the international community the strength of the U.S.-ROK alliance," Kim said, using the short form of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
Kwon voiced hope Seoul-Washington relations will further develop and the strong alliance could pave the way for better inter-Korean ties, according to his office.
