N. Korea conducted another test of underwater nuclear-capable attack drone this week
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Saturday it carried out another test of an underwater nuclear-capable attack drone this week, proving the weapon system's reliability and "deadly" striking capability.
The North tested the "Haeil-2" underwater strategic weapon system from April 4-7, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The drone cruised along an "oval and eight-shaped" course simulating a distance of 1,000 kilometers in the East Sea for 71 hours and six minutes and set off a test warhead underwater, it said.
The test came about two weeks after the North first unveiled the test of its underwater attack drone Haeil which it claims is capable of spawning a "radioactive tsunami" and stealthily attacking enemies.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
(2nd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line, military hotline
-
(2nd LD) Samsung Electronics cuts memory output as Q1 profit likely drops 96 pct on weak demand
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed