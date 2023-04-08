Go to Contents Go to Navigation

April 08, 2023

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- A tragedy brought on by desire for 'money, housing and education' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Samsung Electronics reports 'earnings shock,' to cut memory chip output for 1st time (Kookmin Daily)
-- No. 1 memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics to cut chip output (Donga Ilbo)
-- Samsung Electronics throws hands up with first output cut in 25 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Samsung Electronics faces 'earnings shock,' to cut output for 1st time since Asian financial crisis (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Letters sent by inmate on death row for 30 years (Hankyoreh)
-- Operating profit down 13.5 tln won; Samsung Electronics to cut chip output (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung says has ample chip inventory, to strategically cut output (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung shares rise after announcing chip output cut (Korea Economic Daily)
