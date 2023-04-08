Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- A tragedy brought on by desire for 'money, housing and education' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Samsung Electronics reports 'earnings shock,' to cut memory chip output for 1st time (Kookmin Daily)
-- No. 1 memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics to cut chip output (Donga Ilbo)
-- Samsung Electronics throws hands up with first output cut in 25 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Samsung Electronics faces 'earnings shock,' to cut output for 1st time since Asian financial crisis (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Letters sent by inmate on death row for 30 years (Hankyoreh)
-- Operating profit down 13.5 tln won; Samsung Electronics to cut chip output (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung says has ample chip inventory, to strategically cut output (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung shares rise after announcing chip output cut (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
(2nd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line, military hotline
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed
-
Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter