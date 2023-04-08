SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 8.



Korean-language dailies

-- A tragedy brought on by desire for 'money, housing and education' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Samsung Electronics reports 'earnings shock,' to cut memory chip output for 1st time (Kookmin Daily)

-- No. 1 memory chipmaker Samsung Electronics to cut chip output (Donga Ilbo)

-- Samsung Electronics throws hands up with first output cut in 25 years (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Samsung Electronics faces 'earnings shock,' to cut output for 1st time since Asian financial crisis (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Letters sent by inmate on death row for 30 years (Hankyoreh)

-- Operating profit down 13.5 tln won; Samsung Electronics to cut chip output (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Samsung says has ample chip inventory, to strategically cut output (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung shares rise after announcing chip output cut (Korea Economic Daily)

