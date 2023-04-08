Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 08, 2023
SEOUL, Apr. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 14/03 Sunny 0
Incheon 12/05 Sunny 0
Suwon 14/02 Sunny 0
Cheongju 16/03 Sunny 0
Daejeon 16/02 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 15/00 Sunny 0
Gangneung 18/06 Sunny 0
Jeonju 16/02 Sunny 0
Gwangju 16/03 Sunny 0
Jeju 15/08 Sunny 0
Daegu 17/03 Sunny 0
Busan 18/05 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(Yonhap Interview) EU's green regulations drive 'reasonable' demand amid global decarbonization: German biz lobby chief
-
(2nd LD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders all-out efforts against spring wildfires
Most Saved
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Singer-actor Lee Seung-gi, actress Lee Da-in getting married
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via inter-Korean liaison line, military hotline
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
Last suspect of scam ring targeting students with drug-spiked drinks nabbed
-
Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter