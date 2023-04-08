Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 5th day

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases remained above 10,000 for the fifth straight day Saturday, as public gatherings increase amid warmer weather.

The country reported 10,372 new COVID-19 infections, including 12 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,904,502, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The Saturday tally marks a slight decline from the 10,735 cases reported the previous day and 10,523 logged a week ago.

The country added four more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,322. The number of critically ill patients came to 132, up from 130 a day earlier.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the daily tally after the government has lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate on public transportation.

The mask mandate remains in place for medical facilities, pharmacies and other infection-prone places.

The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May.

This file photo, taken March 26, 2023, shows a park crowded with visitors to see cherry blossoms in full bloom during a festival in Changwon, a provincial city 301 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

