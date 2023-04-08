S. Korea, India agree to bolster ties in FM talks
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and India have agreed to further bolster the countries' relationship during their talks in New Delhi, Seoul's foreign ministry said Saturday.
Foreign Minister Park Jin held talks with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Friday, after Park arrived in India earlier in the day for a two-day trip, marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic ties.
During the talks, the two sides agreed to develop their "special strategic partnership," established in 2015, by continuing senior-level exchanges and expand cooperation in economic security, science and technology, the ministry said.
Park also expressed a willingness to strengthen strategic communication and solidarity with India, under Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy unveiled in December last year.
On the same day, Park made a courtesy call on Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and reaffirmed the will to develop bilateral ties.
South Korea and India established relations in 1973 and upgraded their ties to a "special strategic partnership" when India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited South Korea in 2015.
