Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 April 08, 2023

April 9

1962 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Israel.

1965 -- South Korea signs a trade agreement with West Germany.

1975 -- Eight South Korean university students convicted of trying to overthrow the government are executed just 20 hours after a court sentenced them to death. They were among 23 college students arrested on rebellion charges as part of a government crackdown on dissident movements.

1993 -- Kim Jong-il (Feb. 16, 1941-Dec. 17, 2011) is named the chairman of North Korea's National Defense Commission by the Supreme People's Assembly, succeeding his father and then North Korean leader Kim Il-sung (April 15, 1912-July 8, 1994) as the communist state's defense chief. Kim Jong-il assumed complete control of the communist state after his father and North Korea founder died in 1994. He was succeeded by his son and incumbent leader Kim Jong-un.

1999 -- Hosni Mubarak, the president of Egypt, visits South Korea, becoming the first Egyptian leader to come to Seoul.

2003 -- South Korea and the United States agree on the early relocation of the American military's Yongsan garrison outside of central Seoul.

2004 -- Seoul issues a travel ban for Iraq in the wake of the kidnapping of South Korean missionaries in the war-torn country.

2010 -- A Seoul district court acquits former Prime Minister Han Myeong-sook of the charge of receiving money from a local businessman while in office.

2017 -- The salvaged Sewol ferry is relocated onto land, embarking on the final stage of the transfer nearly three years after its sinking. The 6,835-ton ferry Sewol sank in waters off the southwestern island of Jindo on April 16, 2014, resulting in the deaths of over 300 people.

2018 -- Former President Lee Myung-bak is indicted on 16 counts of corruption for taking millions of dollars in bribes and abusing his power in a scandal that centers on a company that prosecutors accuse Lee of owning and disguising it as his brother's. The indictment made Lee, president from 2008-2013, South Korea's fourth former leader to face criminal trial.

2021 -- Iran releases a South Korean oil tanker and its captain about three months after they were seized over alleged oil pollution.
(END)

Keywords
#Today in Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!