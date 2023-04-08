Suga, IU collaboration single tops iTunes charts in 87 countries
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The collaboration single "People Pt.2" by Suga of BTS and K-pop sensation IU, topped iTunes charts in 87 countries Saturday, the group's agency said.
The song, released Friday, is part of Suga's debut solo album, "D-Day," which is set to come out April 21.
The song had claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Songs charts in 87 countries, including the United States, Britain and Canada, as of 9 a.m., BigHit Music said.
Its music video had garnered 7.14 million views on YouTube as of 1 p.m.
"People Pt.2" is their first collaboration since Suga participated in IU's hit song "Eight" as producer and featuring artist in May 2020.
Suga will be the fifth member of the septet to debut as a soloist.
