BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' music video garners 400 mln views on YouTube

SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Shut Down" topped 400 million views on YouTube on Saturday, its agency said.

"Shut Down" is the main track of the four-member group's second full-length album, "Born Pink," released Sept. 16 last year.

YG Entertainment said the music video surpassed 400 million views on the video sharing site at 7:42 a.m., becoming BLACKPINK's 17th video to reach the milestone.



This image provided by YG Entertainment celebrates BLACKPINK's "Shut Down" music video surpassing 400 million views on YouTube. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



(END)