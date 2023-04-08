BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' music video garners 400 mln views on YouTube
All News 15:24 April 08, 2023
SEOUL, April 8 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's "Shut Down" topped 400 million views on YouTube on Saturday, its agency said.
"Shut Down" is the main track of the four-member group's second full-length album, "Born Pink," released Sept. 16 last year.
YG Entertainment said the music video surpassed 400 million views on the video sharing site at 7:42 a.m., becoming BLACKPINK's 17th video to reach the milestone.
(END)
