Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 April 09, 2023
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 17/05 Cloudy 10
Incheon 15/07 Sunny 10
Suwon 18/02 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 20/04 Sunny 0
Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 18/00 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 22/08 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 19/03 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/04 Sunny 0
Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 21/04 Sunny 0
Busan 19/07 Sunny 0
(END)
