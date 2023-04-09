Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 April 09, 2023

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 17/05 Cloudy 10

Incheon 15/07 Sunny 10

Suwon 18/02 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 20/04 Sunny 0

Daejeon 19/03 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 18/00 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 22/08 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 19/03 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/04 Sunny 0

Jeju 18/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 21/04 Sunny 0

Busan 19/07 Sunny 0

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!