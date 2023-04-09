Yoon vows to build 'warm society' in Easter message

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol issued an Easter message Sunday, saying he will work hard to make South Korea a warmhearted society.

"Jesus' resurrection is a message of salvation that mankind can be reborn by practicing love," Yoon said in a Facebook post. "I wish the love of Jesus will fill the entire world. Our government will work hard to build a warm society."



President Yoon Suk Yeol (Yonhap)



(END)