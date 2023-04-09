(LEAD) Yoon vows to build 'warm society' in Easter message

(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from 3rd para; ADDS photos)

SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol issued an Easter message Sunday, saying he will work hard to make South Korea a warmhearted society.

"Jesus' resurrection is a message of salvation that mankind can be reborn by practicing love," Yoon said in a Facebook post. "I wish the love of Jesus will fill the entire world. Our government will work hard to build a warm society."



This photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol delivering a speech during an Easter service at Youngnak Presbyterian Church in central Seoul on April 9, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee later attended an Easter service at Youngnak Presbyterian Church in central Seoul.

"The love and spirit of solidarity practiced by Korean churches are something that protect the freedom of mine and my neighbors as well as that of the world's citizens, and constitute the realization of Jesus' words," Yoon said during a speech given at the service.

"Faithfully following the spirit of the Constitution, and preventing untruth and corruption from threatening our free democracy is the path to practicing God's lessons," he said.



This photo shows President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, attending an Easter service at Youngnak Presbyterian Church in central Seoul on April 9, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)



