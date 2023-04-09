(LEAD) Yoon vows to build 'warm society' in Easter message
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details from 3rd para; ADDS photos)
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol issued an Easter message Sunday, saying he will work hard to make South Korea a warmhearted society.
"Jesus' resurrection is a message of salvation that mankind can be reborn by practicing love," Yoon said in a Facebook post. "I wish the love of Jesus will fill the entire world. Our government will work hard to build a warm society."
Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee later attended an Easter service at Youngnak Presbyterian Church in central Seoul.
"The love and spirit of solidarity practiced by Korean churches are something that protect the freedom of mine and my neighbors as well as that of the world's citizens, and constitute the realization of Jesus' words," Yoon said during a speech given at the service.
"Faithfully following the spirit of the Constitution, and preventing untruth and corruption from threatening our free democracy is the path to practicing God's lessons," he said.
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to regular contact via military hotline for 2nd day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via military hotline for 2nd day
-
S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox