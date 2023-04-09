(LEAD) N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline calls from S. Korea for 3rd day
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with latest info)
SEOUL, April 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea did not answer routine calls from South Korea via a military hotline for the third day in a row Sunday for unclear reasons, officials said.
The two Koreas are supposed to hold calls twice a day -- once in the morning and the other in the afternoon -- via military and liaison hotlines set up across the border, but the North stopped answering calls from the South on Friday afternoon.
On Sunday, the South made military hotline calls to the North at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., but both went unanswered again, according to the defense ministry officials. Calls through the liaison hotline do not take place on weekends.
It is unclear why the North is refusing to answer the calls.
But the suspension comes amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula in the wake of North Korea's recent weapons tests in protest of joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.
(END)
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to regular contact via military hotline for 2nd day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) N. Korea unresponsive to regular contact via military hotline for 2nd day
-
S. Korea reports 1st possible community transmission of mpox