Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. causes stir over report on eavesdropping on allies, including S. Korea (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. faces controversy over eavesdropping on S. Korean government, disconcerting event ahead of Yoon's visit (Kookmin Daily)
-- Some 100 secret U.S. documents leaked, revealing U.S. eavesdropping on allies (Donga Ilbo)
-- CIA intercepted talks between senior S. Korean foreign affairs, security officials: report (Seoul Shinmun)
-- U.S. eavesdropped on S. Korea, allies: report (Segye Times)
-- 'Endless lies threaten spirit of Constitution': Yoon slams fake news at Easter Mass (Chosun Ilbo)
-- One year to go until general elections, with gov't, main opposition party facing judgment (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- CIA eavesdropped on S. Korean nat'l security office: report (Hankyoreh)
-- One year left until general elections; gov't, main opposition party face judgment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Despite chip slump, Joosung Engineering to supply equipment to U.S., Taiwan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Warning signs of stagnation grow louder (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North continues to ghost South, tests undersea drone (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea to 'consult' with US over alleged wiretapping of security office (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korea not responding to military hotline calls (Korea Times)
(END)
BTS' Suga to debut official solo album 'D-Day' on April 21
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
Yoon vows to restore honor of 1948 Jeju massacre victims
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
N. Korea remains unresponsive to regular contact via military hotline for 2nd day
Spurs star Son Heung-min becomes 1st Asian to score 100 goals in Premier League