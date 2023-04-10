Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:10 April 10, 2023

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/07 Sunny 10

Incheon 16/09 Sunny 10

Suwon 19/05 Sunny 10

Cheongju 22/06 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 21/05 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 20/03 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 24/12 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 22/06 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 21/06 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/10 Cloudy 20

Daegu 22/06 Cloudy 0

Busan 19/10 Sunny 0

