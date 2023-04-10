Police tracking down writer of internet message threatening to kill Yoon
All News 09:40 April 10, 2023
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Police are tracking down the writer of an internet message threatening to kill President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials said Monday.
In the message posted on an online community Sunday night, the writer claimed he or she brought a pistol with cryptocurrency and threatened to "kill the president to save the country." The photo of a pistol was included in the message.
Police in the central city of Cheongju, 112 kilometers south of Seoul, were tracing the Internet Protocol address of the posting to identify the writer, officials said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
(LEAD) 1st large-scale Easter parade takes place in central Seoul