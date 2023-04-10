N. Korea again unresponsive to daily phone call via inter-Korean liaison line: ministry
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea again did not respond to daily morning calls with South Korea through an inter-Korean liaison communication channel Monday, according to Seoul's unification ministry.
The North was unresponsive to routine opening calls at 9 a.m. after it stopped answering calls from the South on Friday morning, according to the ministry. Calls from the liaison hotline do not take place on weekends.
The two Koreas are supposed to hold phone calls twice a day, at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., via their joint liaison channel.
Calls through a military hotline also went unanswered for the fourth straight day Monday, according to the South's defense ministry.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(LEAD) Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
(LEAD) 1st large-scale Easter parade takes place in central Seoul