S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 2nd day

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed below 10,000 for the second straight day Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend.

The country reported 4,005 new COVID-19 infections, including eight cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,918,060, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The Monday tally fell from 9,553 cases day earlier and 4,349 a week ago. Daily infections remained at more than 10,000 for the fifth consecutive day through Saturday as public gatherings increased amid warmer weather.

The country added eight more COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,332. The number of critically ill patients came to 127, unchanged from a day earlier, the KDCA said.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the daily tally after the government lifted most COVID-19 restrictions, including the mask mandate on public transportation.

The mask mandate remains in place for medical facilities, pharmacies and other infection-prone places.

The government plans to reduce the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period to five days from the current seven in May.



This photo taken on April 2, 2023, shows people looking at vehicles displayed at the Seoul Mobility Show at KINTEX exhibition hall in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)