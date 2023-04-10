Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Suga, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, on Monday revealed the tracklist for his first solo album, "D-Day," with two songs respectively featuring late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and his fellow BTS bandmate J-Hope as a collaborator.

The tracklist consists of 10 songs, two of which -- "Snooze" and "Huh?!" -- credit Sakamoto and J-Hope as featured artists, respectively.

Also included were the prereleased song "People Pt. 2 (Feat. IU)," lead single "Haegeum," "D-Day" and "SDL."

The upcoming album set to roll out April 21 also has "Life Goes On," in which Suga reinterpreted the band's hit song of the same name with his own sensibility.

As indicated by the title, the main track "Haegeum" is a song that uses the sound of a "haegeum," a traditional Korean string instrument.

Suga previously used the haegeum sound in "Daechwita," the lead song of his second mixtape titled "D-2" released in 2020.

The rapper wrote and composed all the songs for the forthcoming album and led the overall production work as a producer, according to the agency.



BTS member Suga is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshim@yna.co.kr

(END)