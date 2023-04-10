S. Korea, Britain agree to boost cooperation on nuclear power, clean energy

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Britain agreed Monday to enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation on nuclear power generation and clean energy, Seoul's industry ministry said.

Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang and Grant Shapps, Britain's minister of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, met in Seoul and issued a joint declaration that calls for working more closely to ensure their energy security and jointly respond to climate change, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The two sides agreed to seek South Korea's participation in the construction of a new nuclear reactor in Britain, as London launched a new agency tasked with nuclear power generation, the Great British Nuclear, in March, the ministry said.

"South Korea has competitiveness in designing and building nuclear power plants and components manufacturing, as well as in terms of nuclear fuel and small modular reactors. The two nations can have complementary relations in this field," Lee said.

The ministers also discussed ways to boost cooperation on hydrogen, wind power and other clean energy sectors, and agreed to continue the momentum of bilateral cooperation, the ministry said.

Shapps plans to visit the Shin-Kori nuclear plants and the Korea Radioactive Waste Agency, according to the ministry.



This file photo taken Nov. 9, 2022, shows South Korea's Shin-Kori nuclear reactors in the southeastern city of Ulsan. (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr

(END)