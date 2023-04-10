Portuguese PM to visit Seoul for talks on bilateral ties

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa plans to visit South Korea this week for talks with his counterpart, Han Duck-soo, Han's office said Monday.

Costa will become Portugal's first prime minister to make an official trip here in 39 years.

He is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday and hold talks with Han the following day. During his two-day stay in Seoul, he will also attend a South Korea-Portugal business forum and visit a major local firm.

Having forged diplomatic relations in 1961, the two sides have been expanding mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including economy, trade, digital and renewable energy, with his upcoming visit expected to serve as a chance for further deepening their partnerships, according to Han's office.



Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa (R) greets South Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in front of his office in Lisbon on Sept. 13, 2022, in this photo provided by Kim's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

