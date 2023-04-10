Seoul shares up around 1 pct in late Mon. morning trade
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded about 1 percent higher Monday, led by strong gains in blue chip chemical and energy companies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had advanced 25.51 points, or 1.02 percent, to 2,515.92 as of 11:20 a.m.
Leading chemical producer LG Chem jumped more than 5 percent, with its battery-making subsidiary LG Energy Solution gaining 2.6 percent.
Top energy company SK Innovation soared 6 percent.
The companies are cited among those expected to benefit from a new U.S. law on giving tax credits for electric vehicle purchases. SK Innovation has its battery unit, SK On, under its wing.
Large-cap tech firms also gathered ground. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.4 percent and chip giant SK hynix climbed 3 percent, on an optimistic market outlook after Samsung announced a production cut in last week's earnings preview.
In contrast, cosmetics and financial shares declined. Internet-only Kakao Bank dipped 1.7 percent, with LG Household & Health Care falling 0.2 percent and AmorePacific losing 1.3 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,319.8 won against the greenback at around 11:30 a.m., down 3.1 won from Friday's close.
