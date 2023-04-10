Gov't to launch interagency investigation team to fight drug crimes
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- An interagency investigation team will be formed to fight increasing drug crimes, officials said Monday, following a disturbing drug-related extortion scam targeting students.
The envisioned special drug crime investigation headquarters will include 840 prosecution, police and customs investigators as well as officials from the education and drug safety ministries and the Seoul city government to focus on drug crimes targeting adolescents, internet users and drug smuggling.
The decision follows a recent extortion scam where high school students were duped into drinking drug-laced beverages distributed in southern Seoul.
