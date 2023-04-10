Green card-holding Korean man indicted for smuggling in drugs, guns
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean-born man who holds U.S. permanent resident status has been arrested and indicted for smuggling in illegal drugs, guns and other weapons, prosecutors in Seoul said Monday.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office charged the suspect, identified only by his family name Jang, with violating the drugs and firearms control laws, they said.
Jang, 49, is accused of hiding 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, a Colt .45-caliber pistol, 50 live ammunition rounds and six mock pistols in his moving boxes sent by ship to the southeastern port of Busan from the United Sates in July last year.
Jang allegedly committed the offense while returning home after spending 15 years in the U.S. While in the U.S., he is suspected of working as a drug dealer in Los Angeles.
The Seoul prosecution began an investigation into Jang last December on the basis of intelligence offered by the U.S. authorities and apprehended him last month.
