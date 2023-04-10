The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



--------------------

(2nd LD) N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day

SEOUL -- North Korea remained unresponsive to daily routine calls with South Korea through an inter-Korean liaison communication channel and a military hotline for the fourth straight day Monday, according to the South's government.

South Korea's unification ministry said the North appears to have "unilaterally" cut off the liaison communication line, as the country has not answered routine calls since Friday, including the opening calls Monday.

The two Koreas are supposed to hold phone calls twice a day, at



--------------------

Police tracking down writer of internet message threatening to kill Yoon

SEOUL -- Police are tracking down the writer of an internet message threatening to kill President Yoon Suk Yeol, officials said Monday.

In the message posted on an online community Sunday night, the writer claimed he or she brought a pistol with cryptocurrency and threatened to "kill the president to save the country." The photo of a pistol was included in the message.



--------------------

Police track down 2 China-based suspects behind drug scam ring targeting students

SEOUL -- Police said Monday they are tracking down two individuals based in China for allegedly masterminding an extortion scam that involved handing over beverages laced with drugs to random high school students in Seoul.

The two -- a South Korean national in his 20s surnamed Lee and a Chinese national in his 30s surnamed Park -- are accused of ordering a South Korean national surnamed Gil to make and supply methamphetamine-laced beverages, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) said.



--------------------

DP calls on presidential office to immediately verify U.S. eavesdropping report

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) on Monday urged the presidential office to immediately demand "clear information" from Washington on reports about alleged attempts by the United States to eavesdrop on top South Korean officials.

Rep. Park Hong-keun, floor leader of the DP, made the remarks in response to a New York Times report that claimed the Central Intelligence Agency eavesdropped on Seoul's internal debates about providing weapons to the U.S. for use in Ukraine.



--------------------

Kim Joo-hyung, Im Sung-jae post top-20 finishes at Masters

AUGUSTA, United States -- Two of the four South Korean players in action at the Masters finished inside the top 20 in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday.

Kim Joo-hyung and Im Sung-jae tied for 16th at two-under 286 at Augusta National Golf Club in the season's first major championship. Kim, making his Masters debut, shot a two-under 70 in the final round, with four birdies, one eagle and four bogeys. He did not break 70 in any of his four rounds here.



--------------------

Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album

SEOUL -- Suga, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, on Monday revealed the tracklist for his first solo album, "D-Day," with two songs respectively featuring late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and his fellow BTS bandmate J-Hope as a collaborator.

The tracklist consists of 10 songs, two of which -- "Snooze" and "Huh?!" -- credit Sakamoto and J-Hope as featured artists, respectively.



--------------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 for 2nd day

SEOUL -- South Korea's daily coronavirus cases stayed below 10,000 for the second straight day Monday due to fewer tests over the weekend.

The country reported 4,005 new COVID-19 infections, including eight cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,918,060, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The Monday tally fell from 9,553 cases day earlier and 4,349 a week ago. Daily infections remained at more than 10,000 for the fifth consecutive day through Saturday as public gatherings increased amid warmer weather.



--------------------

S. Korea to launch new frigate with enhanced anti-sub capabilities

SEOUL -- South Korea was set Monday to hold a ceremony launching a new 3,600-ton frigate with reinforced anti-submarine and anti-air capabilities, the Navy and the state arms procurement agency said.

The ceremony for ROKS Chungnam, named after a central province, will take place at the shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, 410 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to the armed service and the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).



