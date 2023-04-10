Deputy nat'l security adviser to visit U.S. ahead of Yoon's state visit
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo will visit Washington this week to prepare for President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States, the presidential office said Monday.
Kim will visit Washington from Tuesday to Saturday to meet with U.S. government officials and discuss preparations for a "successful state visit" by the president on April 26, the office said.
In the meetings, Kim will also exchange views on various issues, including North Korea, economic security, and cooperation on regional and global issues, it added.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
(LEAD) 1st large-scale Easter parade takes place in central Seoul