Yoon orders legal measures against labor unions' refusal to submit account books
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed aides Monday to come up with legal measures against labor unions refusing to comply with the government's request for accounting records, his spokesperson said.
Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries, saying the most important part of labor reform is to establish the rule of law in labor-management relations, according to Lee Do-woon.
"We should thoroughly come up with legal measures for refusals to submit accounting records," Yoon was quoted as saying.
The president has previously warned of firm action against labor unions that receive large amounts of government subsidies without disclosing the details of their use.
Yoon also instructed his aides to prepare a national strategic meeting to discuss ways to increase the country's competitiveness in rechargeable batteries and semiconductors, Lee said.
