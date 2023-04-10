KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
OCI 103,700 DN 600
HyundaiMipoDock 67,800 DN 800
KorZinc 535,000 UP 7,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,200 UP 1,600
Hanssem 47,700 DN 550
F&F 136,700 DN 400
HtlShilla 81,900 DN 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,700 UP 1,800
SamsungHvyInd 5,190 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 153,400 DN 500
Hanmi Science 43,600 UP 250
MS IND 19,970 UP 40
KSOE 76,500 DN 700
HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,300 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 202,000 DN 500
Kogas 26,450 DN 200
IS DONGSEO 40,000 DN 900
S-Oil 80,300 UP 700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,720 DN 100
KIA CORP. 81,000 UP 900
Nongshim 384,500 DN 500
SGBC 56,600 UP 500
Hyosung 65,900 0
Boryung 8,940 DN 110
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,500 UP 100
GCH Corp 16,030 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 185,900 UP 800
AmoreG 38,400 DN 900
LotteChilsung 159,700 DN 1,500
LOTTE 29,400 DN 300
Shinsegae 208,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 UP 200
Hanwha 25,550 DN 100
CJ 107,400 UP 300
DB HiTek 75,800 UP 200
SK hynix 90,700 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 560,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,050 DN 550
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,950 DN 250
LX INT 28,400 DN 50
(MORE)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
(LEAD) 1st large-scale Easter parade takes place in central Seoul