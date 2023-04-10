SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



OCI 103,700 DN 600

HyundaiMipoDock 67,800 DN 800

KorZinc 535,000 UP 7,000

LS ELECTRIC 56,200 UP 1,600

Hanssem 47,700 DN 550

F&F 136,700 DN 400

HtlShilla 81,900 DN 200

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,700 UP 1,800

SamsungHvyInd 5,190 DN 50

SamsungElecMech 153,400 DN 500

Hanmi Science 43,600 UP 250

MS IND 19,970 UP 40

KSOE 76,500 DN 700

HANALL BIOPHARMA 21,300 UP 500

SamsungF&MIns 202,000 DN 500

Kogas 26,450 DN 200

IS DONGSEO 40,000 DN 900

S-Oil 80,300 UP 700

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,720 DN 100

KIA CORP. 81,000 UP 900

Nongshim 384,500 DN 500

SGBC 56,600 UP 500

Hyosung 65,900 0

Boryung 8,940 DN 110

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,500 UP 100

GCH Corp 16,030 DN 50

HyundaiMtr 185,900 UP 800

AmoreG 38,400 DN 900

LotteChilsung 159,700 DN 1,500

LOTTE 29,400 DN 300

Shinsegae 208,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 57,700 UP 200

Hanwha 25,550 DN 100

CJ 107,400 UP 300

DB HiTek 75,800 UP 200

SK hynix 90,700 UP 1,600

Youngpoong 560,000 DN 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 38,050 DN 550

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,950 DN 250

LX INT 28,400 DN 50

(MORE)