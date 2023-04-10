Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:41 April 10, 2023

DongkukStlMill 12,030 UP 20
ORION Holdings 16,810 DN 510
KCC 217,500 DN 2,000
SKBP 63,400 UP 800
GS E&C 20,850 DN 250
POSCO Holdings 398,500 UP 29,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 749,000 UP 11,000
KPIC 169,700 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,370 DN 30
SKC 112,000 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 71,100 UP 1,600
SLCORP 30,150 DN 250
Yuhan 55,700 UP 1,900
SamsungElec 65,700 UP 700
GS Retail 28,550 DN 500
NHIS 8,850 UP 30
DongwonInd 51,300 UP 600
Ottogi 442,000 DN 5,000
LS 77,200 UP 1,400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES99200 DN700
GC Corp 131,700 UP 100
S-1 53,500 DN 200
DWS 46,850 DN 300
KumhoPetrochem 138,200 UP 200
LG Innotek 261,000 UP 5,500
HMM 19,770 UP 60
Mobis 213,500 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 117,300 UP 6,400
KEPCO 18,080 0
HYUNDAI WIA 55,500 DN 400
ZINUS 28,950 DN 400
Hanchem 245,500 DN 1,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 182,900 0
HYUNDAI G.F. HOLDING S4325 D N450
HITEJINRO 22,150 DN 300
CJ LOGISTICS 77,000 DN 1,100
DOOSAN 96,300 UP 300
DL 51,000 DN 400
Daewoong 14,940 DN 500
TaekwangInd 712,000 DN 8,000
(MORE)

