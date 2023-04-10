KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LG Corp. 84,500 UP 900
SSANGYONGCNE 5,960 DN 120
KAL 22,700 DN 50
POSCO FUTURE M 305,000 UP 9,000
Meritz Financial 43,050 DN 600
TaihanElecWire 1,408 DN 35
Hyundai M&F INS 32,150 UP 450
Daesang 19,070 DN 90
SKNetworks 4,830 UP 15
SamsungSecu 32,000 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 10,520 DN 180
SKTelecom 47,650 UP 50
HyundaiElev 35,550 UP 1,100
LOTTE TOUR 11,890 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDS 116,000 DN 100
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,600 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 3,650 DN 35
Hanon Systems 8,370 UP 60
SK 171,300 UP 200
ShinpoongPharm 18,550 DN 150
Handsome 25,500 0
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp712 00 DN1200
Asiana Airlines 13,270 DN 190
COWAY 49,950 DN 250
LOTTE SHOPPING 79,800 DN 200
IBK 9,870 DN 60
DONGSUH 18,860 DN 140
SamsungEng 29,300 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 106,300 DN 600
PanOcean 5,560 UP 30
SAMSUNG CARD 30,050 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 18,830 DN 130
LOTTE CONF 107,100 UP 1,100
KT 30,700 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL20300 DN450
LG Uplus 10,970 UP 20
SAMSUNG LIFE 61,500 DN 100
KT&G 83,000 DN 400
Doosan Enerbility 16,750 DN 80
Doosanfc 31,250 DN 800
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
(LEAD) 1st large-scale Easter parade takes place in central Seoul