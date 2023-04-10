KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Display 15,580 DN 130
Kangwonland 19,610 DN 120
NAVER 193,000 DN 400
Kakao 58,100 DN 500
NCsoft 371,500 UP 1,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 58,900 DN 1,100
COSMAX 79,900 DN 700
KIWOOM 102,800 UP 300
DSME 24,850 DN 100
HDSINFRA 7,370 DN 60
DWEC 4,070 DN 55
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,350 UP 1,000
CJ CheilJedang 312,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 35,200 UP 250
LG H&H 625,000 UP 1,000
LGCHEM 750,000 UP 36,000
KEPCO E&C 68,900 DN 300
ShinhanGroup 34,550 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 48,350 DN 450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,300 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 113,000 DN 1,300
Celltrion 163,900 UP 4,400
TKG Huchems 21,400 0
JB Financial Group 8,450 DN 240
DAEWOONG PHARM 109,100 UP 200
HYUNDAIDEPTST 51,800 DN 400
KIH 53,800 UP 200
GS 39,900 UP 100
LIG Nex1 72,600 UP 500
Fila Holdings 34,450 UP 150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,200 DN 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 40,450 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 2,340 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 134,000 DN 2,300
FOOSUNG 16,200 UP 150
SK Innovation 197,700 UP 14,200
POONGSAN 37,900 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 46,550 DN 450
Hansae 16,210 UP 1,100
Youngone Corp 43,950 UP 550
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
(LEAD) 1st large-scale Easter parade takes place in central Seoul