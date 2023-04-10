KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 73,000 UP 700
GKL 20,050 DN 100
KOLON IND 43,400 UP 150
HanmiPharm 325,000 UP 16,000
SD Biosensor 20,650 DN 900
BNK Financial Group 6,620 DN 60
DGB Financial Group 6,860 DN 130
emart 101,000 DN 400
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY328 50 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 40,900 DN 650
PIAM 36,700 UP 1,200
HANJINKAL 43,300 DN 500
CHONGKUNDANG 83,400 DN 100
DoubleUGames 46,500 UP 1,300
HL MANDO 46,000 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 803,000 UP 7,000
Doosan Bobcat 41,950 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,280 DN 160
Netmarble 71,400 DN 700
KRAFTON 183,000 DN 500
HD HYUNDAI 57,000 UP 100
ORION 132,800 DN 3,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,150 DN 550
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,440 UP 190
BGF Retail 185,400 UP 1,600
SKCHEM 75,600 DN 1,100
HDC-OP 11,350 DN 40
HYOSUNG TNC 419,500 UP 6,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 413,500 UP 1,500
HANILCMT 12,600 DN 480
SKBS 72,500 DN 1,400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,200 DN 120
KakaoBank 22,950 DN 650
HYBE 222,000 UP 5,000
SK ie technology 89,800 DN 2,400
LG Energy Solution 596,000 UP 16,000
DL E&C 32,250 DN 600
kakaopay 54,800 DN 800
K Car 14,820 UP 130
SKSQUARE 38,900 DN 300
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly unanimously adopts resolution on supporting S. Korea's Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
(LEAD) 1st large-scale Easter parade takes place in central Seoul