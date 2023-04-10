S. Korean FM lauds Seoul-Ottawa ties in meeting with Canadian lawmakers

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Park Jin on Monday assessed that bilateral ties between Seoul and Ottawa were "closer than ever before" while receiving a group of Canadian lawmakers visiting South Korea.

In the meeting with the delegation formed of members of the Canadian parliament's Senate and House of Commons, Park praised the diplomatic ties, which celebrate their 60th anniversary this year, and stressed the need to develop them further.

Park lauded the results of a bilateral summit held last September in Ottawa as a success and stressed that Seoul's Yoon Suk Yeol administration "greatly values" the relationship between the two countries.

He also expressed anticipation toward a visit to South Korea by his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, the upcoming weekend.



Foreign Minister Park Jin (C) poses with a delegation of the Canadian parliament during their meeting at the foreign ministry in Seoul on April 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

