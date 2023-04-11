Biz associations of S. Korea, Japan agree to resume chairs' meeting after 6-year hiatus

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The leading business organizations of South Korea and Japan have agreed to resume top-level conferences this year, as part of efforts to revitalize private business exchanges amid a thaw in bilateral relations, a Korean business lobby said Tuesday.

The Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) held a working-level meeting at the KCCI headquarters in Seoul on Monday to discuss plans for what will be the first chair-level conference in six years, the KCCI said in a release.

They agreed to continue consultations to hold the event at an early date, the KCCI said.

"We agreed to expand the scope of economic exchanges in the private sector to areas including global supply chains, cooperation in relation to carbon neutrality and youth employment," the KCCI said.

The chairs' conference had taken place annually since the inaugural session in 2001, but it was not held after 2017 amid the deterioration in bilateral relations over disputes stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Relations rapidly thawed after South Korea announced in March it will compensate Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own and without involving the accused Japanese companies, a decision hailed by Tokyo that led to a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.



This file photo, taken Oct. 30, 2016, shows the building of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (Yonhap)

