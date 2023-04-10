Setopia to raise 7 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Setopia Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 7 billion won (US$5.3 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.33 million common shares at a price of 1,312 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

(END)