Sangsangin Industry to raise 1 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:48 April 10, 2023
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Sangsangin Industry Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$757,747). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 841,750 common shares at a price of 1,188 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day
-
(LEAD) 1st large-scale Easter parade takes place in central Seoul