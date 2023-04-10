Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sangsangin Industry to raise 1 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:48 April 10, 2023

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- Sangsangin Industry Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 1 billion won (US$757,747). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 841,750 common shares at a price of 1,188 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
