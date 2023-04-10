Explosive device found near Seoul railway station

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- An explosive device was discovered at a construction site near a railway station in Seoul on Monday, causing a brief disruption to train services.

The unidentified device was found by a construction worker at a site for a railroad maintenance depot near Yongsan Station at 3:57 p.m., according to firefighters.



This undated file photo shows the site for a railroad maintenance depot near Yongsan Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)

An explosive ordnance disposal team from a nearby Air Force unit arrived at the site at 5 p.m. to defuse the bomb.

As a safety precaution, the state-run Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) closed three tracks close to the site.

While the defusing operation was ongoing, all trains passing through the station were suspended for 10 minutes starting from 6:14 p.m.

KORAIL said all trains are currently running normally.

(END)