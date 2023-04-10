Explosive device found near Seoul railway station
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- An explosive device was discovered at a construction site near a railway station in Seoul on Monday, causing a brief disruption to train services.
The unidentified device was found by a construction worker at a site for a railroad maintenance depot near Yongsan Station at 3:57 p.m., according to firefighters.
An explosive ordnance disposal team from a nearby Air Force unit arrived at the site at 5 p.m. to defuse the bomb.
As a safety precaution, the state-run Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) closed three tracks close to the site.
While the defusing operation was ongoing, all trains passing through the station were suspended for 10 minutes starting from 6:14 p.m.
KORAIL said all trains are currently running normally.
(END)
-
KOSPI 2,478.64 UP 19.41 points (open)
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
Ryuichi Sakamoto, J-Hope participate in BTS rapper Suga's solo album
-
(LEAD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) BTS Jimin becomes first K-pop soloist to top Billboard Hot 100
-
(2nd LD) Key suspect in kidnapping-murder first proposed killing over cryptocurrency disputes: police
-
PPP lawmaker suggests 'let's empty an entire bowl of rice' campaign
-
(LEAD) Court sides with medical school in revoking admission of ex-justice minister's daughter
-
Yoon orders stern crackdown on drug rings following scam targeting students in Gangnam
-
Rep. Yun Jae-ok elected new floor leader of ruling party
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
N. Korea remains unresponsive to military hotline call from S. Korea for 3rd day
-
S. Korea to hold necessary discussions with U.S. after CIA eavesdropping report
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea unresponsive to routine inter-Korean liaison, military hotline calls for 4th day
-
S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification of leaked documents