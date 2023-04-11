Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

April 11, 2023

SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea-U.S. ties ensnarled by eavesdropping report; criticism grows over 'submissive diplomacy' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea to seek appropriate steps from U.S. after verification: presidential office (Kookmin Daily)
-- Tragedies should be stopped by using alcohol interlock devices on vehicles: experts (Donga Ilbo)
-- Presidential office to prioritize verification on U.S. eavesdropping report, closely watching impact on Yoon's state visit (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Presidential office to prioritize verification on alleged U.S. eavesdropping, to request measures from U.S. if necessary (Segye Times)
-- Teens delivering drugs; 'school uniforms fall under the radar' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Drug crimes evolve to involve phone scams and handgun smuggling (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Submissive diplomacy even after U.S. eavesdropping; presidential office does not even lodge a protest (Hankyoreh)
-- 17.6 bln bees go missing again; 'culprits are climate villains' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- A union wave in Pangyo Valley as workers seek to hold on to jobs (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI reclaims 2500 level as foreigners return (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- South starts exercises, North won't pick up phone (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Falling revenue threatens tax cuts (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. spying report feared to overshadow Yoon-Biden summit (Korea Times)
