Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 April 11, 2023

April 12

1950 -- South Koreans sweep the podium at the Boston Marathon, with Ham Kee-yong winning the prestigious marathon event.

1990 -- President Roh Tae-woo gives amnesty to Kim Hyun-hui, one of the North Korean agents responsible for the in-flight bombing of a South Korean passenger airplane in late 1987.

2002 -- The first South Korean-made high speed KTX train rolls out from a factory.

2003 -- South Korea's lottery gives out a 47 billion-won prize, the country's biggest ever.

2004 -- Chung Dong-young quits as chairman of the ruling Uri Party.

2007 -- The Supreme Court sentences Jeong Nam-gyu to death for murdering 13 people and injuring seven others between January 2004 and April 2006.

2011 -- South and North Korea reach an agreement to make an on-site survey of Mount Paekdu in mid-June after holding expert-led talks on the risk of a potential volcanic eruption at the mountain in May in Pyongyang or a convenient location.

2013 -- President Park Geun-hye apologized to her rival political party for "causing concern" over a series of resignations by her nominees for senior government posts.

2015 -- The South Korean Embassy in Libya is attacked by an armed group suspected to have ties to the Islamic State (IS), which fired some 40 machine-gun rounds as they drove past the building in a car. Two local police officers were killed, with no South Korean casualties.

2020 -- Former Prime Minister Chung Won-shik, known for his role in crafting a pact for inter-Korean reconciliation in 1991, dies after months of battling a kidney ailment. He was 91
(END)

Keywords
#Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!